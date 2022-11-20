Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 19/11/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Mizoram Landside incident :- As per report received from SEOC Mizoram, on 14.11.2022 at about 1440 Hrs. a land slide incident occurred at stone quarry ABCI Infrastucture Private limited, village Maudarh, DistrictHnahthial, Mizoram. At the time of incident 12 workers were working at the incident sight and all workers along with machineries (05 excavators, 01 stone crusher and 01 drilling machine) were buried under the debris. Till now 11 dead bodies have been retrieved and 01 worker is still missing. Search and rescue operation is continue going on by NDRF, BSF, Assam Rifles, SDRF, DDMA,Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Local Administration.

4. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure: - I

5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 83 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 05 States/UTs: - Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tripura,

Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 30 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, , Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

[...]