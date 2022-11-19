Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 18/11/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Mizoram Landside incident :- As per report received from SEOC Mizoram a massive landslide occurred at the stone quarry of ABCI Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. at Maudarh village of Hnahthial district, Mizoram on 14th November 2022 at 2:40 PM. In this incident, approx 12 workers along with a number of machineries including 05 excavators, 01 stone crusher and 01 drilling machine buried under the debris. Till now 11 dead bodies have been retrieved and 01 person is still missing.

4. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure: - I.

5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 83 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 04 States/UTs: - Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar.

Today reports not received from 31 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry.

