Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 14/10/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure: - I.

4. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 114 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 13 States/UTs: - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar ,Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 20 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

[...]