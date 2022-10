Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 12th August, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Boat capsized incident in Uttar Pradesh: - As per latest telephonically information received from SEOC Uttar Pradesh, on 11/08/2022 at about 1500 hrs, a boat carrying 33 (approx) persons capsized in Yamuna river near Marka Ghat, Village – Marka, Tehsil - Baberu, District Banda. In this incident, 03 persons died, 13 persons rescued safely and 17 persons are still missing. Search and resuce operation going on by NDRF, SDRF and local administration.

4. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I

5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 154 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.

Today NIL reports received from 12 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry,

Today reports not received from 20 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J & K.

