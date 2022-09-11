India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 10/09/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Excerpt

3. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure:- I.

4. Deployment of NDRF:- Total 135 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned /deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 10 States/UTs:- Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh,
Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 19 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa,
Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu,
Telangana, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J&K.

[...]

Related Content