Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 04/11/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure: - I.

4. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 85 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 07 States/UTs: - Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 29 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu,

Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

[...]