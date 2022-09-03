Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall in the country as on 03/09/2022 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

3. Cumulative loss/damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure:- I.

4. Deployment of NDRF:- Total 137 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned /deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure- II.

Today NIL reports received from 14 States/UTs:- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar , Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry.

Today reports not received from 17 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J&K.