Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 8th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

3. Manipur Landslide incident is at Annexure – I.

4. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – II.

5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 135 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-III.

6. Today NIL reports received from 08 States/UTs:- Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu and Puducherry.

7. Today reports not received from 19 States/UTs:- Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J&K.