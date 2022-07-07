Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 6th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(Excerpt)
3. Himachal Pradesh Cloud burst/Flash flood incidents:-
-
As per report received from SEOC Himachal Pradesh, on 06.07.2022, at about 0605 hrs, an incident of cloud burst took place at village Chojh, Sub division - Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. In this incident, 04 persons are still missing, 05 cows/calf, 03 houses, 01 Guest House, 01 Fish farm, 04 Dhabas, 03 Camping sites and 01 cow shed washed away in river Parvati. Search and rescue operation is going on by NDRF, SDRF, Fire service, Police and local administration.
-
In another incident, as per report received from SEOC Himachal Pradesh, on 06.07.2022, at about 0735 hrs, a building of Malana Hydro Power Project-II damaged due to flash flood at Tehsil- Bhunter, District – Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. In this incident, 01 person died and 30 persons rescued safely.