Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 30th June, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(Excerpt)

3. Assam flood:-

i. The State of Assam has been facing flood and landslide for last Seventeen days (i.e. from 13th June, 2022)

ii. In last 24 hours, 26 districts viz (Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri) district have reported flood.

iii. Total 79 Revenue circle and 2675 villages have been affected due to flood.

iv. About 3154556 people were affected, out of which 312085 people are taking shelters in 560 relief camps. Relief materials also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 280 nos. of relief distribution centers/ points opened temporarily. So far 71059 people have been safely evacuated.

v. Till now, 151 people have lost their life due to flood/landslide in this season (i.e. from 6th April, 2022).