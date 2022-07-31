Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 30th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

3. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I

4. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 146 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.

5. Today NIL reports received from 12 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu and Puducherry.

6. Today reports not received from 21 States/UTs:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J & K.