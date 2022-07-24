India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 23rd July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

  1. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I

  2. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 155 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.

Today NIL reports received from 10 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Puducherry, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar,.

Today reports not received from 19 States/UTs:- Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim,Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Delhi, Ladakh, J & K and Lakshadweep.

