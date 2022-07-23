Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 22nd July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)
-
Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – I
-
Deployment of NDRF: - Total 156 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-II.
Today NIL reports received from 17 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.
Today reports not received from 14 States/UTs:- Bihar, Haryana, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Ladakh, J & K and Lakshadweep.