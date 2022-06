Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 17th June, 2022 at 1800 Hrs.

Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Date : 17.06.2022

Intensity: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls

Probability and Region: At isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

Intensity: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Probability and Region: At isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Intensity: Heavy rainfall

Probability and Region: At isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala & Mahe.

Intensity: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds

Probability and Region: At isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat state, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Daate: 18.06.2022

Intensity: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls

Probability and Region: At t isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya.

Intensity: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Probability and Region: At isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala & Mahe

Intensity: Heavy rainfall

Probability and Region: At isolated places over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Intensity: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds

Probability and Region: At isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat state, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.