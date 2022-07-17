India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 16th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

(excerpt)

  1. Gujarat flood situation report is at Annexure-I

  2. Maharashtra flood situation report is at Annexure-II

  3. Telangana flood situation report is at Annexure-III (Information provided telephonically by Relief Commissioner Telangana).

  4. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – IV.

  5. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 175 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-V.

  6. Today NIL reports received from 06 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry.

  7. Today reports not received from 20 States/UTs:- Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J & K.

Related Content