Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 16th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

Gujarat flood situation report is at Annexure-I

Maharashtra flood situation report is at Annexure-II

Telangana flood situation report is at Annexure-III (Information provided telephonically by Relief Commissioner Telangana).

Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – IV.

Deployment of NDRF: - Total 175 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-V.

Today NIL reports received from 06 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry.