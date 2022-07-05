Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 04th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(Excerpt)

Brief about Massive Landslide Incident in District Noney, (Manipur) as on 04.07.2022

Details of incident:-

On 30th June, 2022 at about 0030 Hrs, a massive landslide incident occurred due to heavy rainfall on Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, District Noney, Manipur. In this incident, 80 persons got trapped under the debris, (Territorial Army- 43, BIPL Construction Company- 03, VSC Construction Company - 23, Railway- 03, Villagers- 05, Others- 03).

Current Situation:-