Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 04th July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(Excerpt)
Brief about Massive Landslide Incident in District Noney, (Manipur) as on 04.07.2022
Details of incident:-
On 30th June, 2022 at about 0030 Hrs, a massive landslide incident occurred due to heavy rainfall on Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, District Noney, Manipur. In this incident, 80 persons got trapped under the debris, (Territorial Army- 43, BIPL Construction Company- 03, VSC Construction Company - 23, Railway- 03, Villagers- 05, Others- 03).
Current Situation:-
Till Now 46 dead bodies have been recovered and 18 persons rescued alive. All rescued persons were injured and shifted to hospital for further treatment. 16 persons are still missing.
Search and Rescue operation is continuing going on by NDRF, SDRF, Army, Assam Rifle, CRPF, RPF, Police and Local Administration along with machineries deployed like JCB and Excavators by Railways, PWD & NHIDCL