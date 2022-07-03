Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 02nd July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

3. Assam flood: -

i. The State of Assam has been facing flood and landslide for last Twenty days (i.e. from 13th June, 2022)

ii. In last 24 hours, 30 districts viz (Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sibasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri) district have reported flood.

iii. Total 88 Revenue circle and 2450 villages have been affected due to flood.

iv. About 2970405 people were affected, out of which 303484 people are taking shelters in 563 relief camps. Relief materials also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 331 nos. of relief distribution centers/ points opened temporarily. So far 71852 people have been safely evacuated.

v. Till now, 173 people have lost their life due to flood/landslide in this season (i.e. from 6th April, 2022).

4. Step taken by Centre Government: -

i. Situation being monitored 24x7 in the Ministry at the highest level.

ii. 19 NDRF teams are deployed in flood prone districts of Assam. NDRF teams are conducting rescue and relief operation in Kachar and Biswanath district. Till now, NDRF rescued 9 persons and evacuated 22410 persons from flood affected areas.

5. Manipur Landslide incident is at Annexure – I.

6. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – II.

7. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 132 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-III.

8. Today NIL reports received from 10 States/UTs: - Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry.

9. Today reports not received from 20 States/UTs: - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and J&K.