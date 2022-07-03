Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report regarding Flood/ Heavy rainfall as on 01st July, 2022 at 1800 Hrs

(excerpt)

3. Assam flood:-

i. The State of Assam has been facing flood and landslide for last Seventeen days (i.e. from 13th June, 2022)

ii. In last 24 hours, 25 districts viz (Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri) district have reported flood.

iii. Total 75 Revenue circle and 2608 villages have been affected due to flood.

iv. About 2980493 people were affected, out of which 305565 people are taking shelters in 551 relief camps. Relief materials also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 355 nos. of relief distribution centers/ points opened temporarily. So far 71394 people have been safely evacuated.

v. Till now, 159 people have lost their life due to flood/landslide in this season (i.e. from 6th April, 2022).

4. Step taken by Centre Government: -

i. Situation being monitored 24x7 in the Ministry at the highest level.

ii. 24 NDRF teams are deployed in flood prone districts of Assam. NDRF teams are conducting rescue and relief operation in Kachar and Biswanath district. Till now, NDRF rescued 9 persons and evacuated 22407 persons from flood affected areas.

iii. All colns of Indian army and IAF helicopters have been derequisitioned.

5. Manipur Landslide incident is at Annexure – I.

6. Cumulative loss / damage data in States / UTs is at Annexure – II.

7. Deployment of NDRF: - Total 137 Teams of NDRF have been prepositioned/ deployed across the country. State/UT wise deployment is at Annexure-III.