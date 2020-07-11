Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 07th July 2020 at 2000 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

2 . Total 104 + 05 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to intense thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and during next 12 hours

b. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):-ORANGE WARNING (Severe Flood Situation) on 07.07.2020

4 . Other Incidents: -

a. About Lightning, Thunderstorm :-As reported states of Bihar, Gujarat & Uttar Pradesh on 07.07.2020, due to lightning/ thunderstorm in Bihar – 05 persons died, In Gujarat 01 person died & 01 person injured and in Uttar Pradesh 07 person died & 01 person injured. District wise details on deaths is attached as – Annexure- III.

b. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- IV