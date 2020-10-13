India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 09th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Significant Weather Features:
- A Low Pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood in the early morning of today the 09th October 2020. It lay over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, the 09th October 2020. It is very likely to move west northwestwards & intensify into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 10th October 2020.Further moving west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a Depression during 12th October 2020, morning.
- Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over Andaman Sea, south & central Bay of Bengal during 9th – 12th October and over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, interior Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra during 11th & 12th October 2020.