Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 11th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

  • The depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 11th October, 2020 near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 85.8°E, about 370 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 410 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 450 km eastsoutheast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur & Vishakhapatnam during 12th October, 2020 night.

