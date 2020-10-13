India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 10th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Attachments
Significant Weather Features:
- The Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during 12th October forenoon/noon.