India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 10th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

  • The Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during 12th October forenoon/noon.

