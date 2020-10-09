India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 08th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

  • A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal on tomorrow, the 09 October. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh & adjoining south Odisha coast as a depression around 11 October afternoon/evening. Under its influence.

  • Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 9th October and heavy rainfall from 10th to 12th October.

  • Sea condition will be rough to very rough over north Andaman Sea, east central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 9th & 10th October; west central Bay of Bengal on 10th & 11th October; adjoining north Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coast on 11th October. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

