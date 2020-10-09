India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 07th October’2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Significant Weather Features:
- A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 09 October 2020. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh & adjoining south Odisha coast as a depression around 11 October afternoon/evening