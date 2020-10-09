India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 07th October’2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:

  • A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 09 October 2020. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh & adjoining south Odisha coast as a depression around 11 October afternoon/evening

