Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 05th October’2020 at 1800 Hrs.

A fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around 09th October 2020. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a Depression during subsequent 2-3 days. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha during 11-13 October, 2020.