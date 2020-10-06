Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 04th October’2020 at 1800 Hrs.

A Low Pressure Area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during next 4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 04-06 October, Jharkhand on 04, 06 & 07, over Bihar on 06 & 07, Chhattisgarh from 04to 07 and over East Madhya Pradesh on 07 & 08 October, 2020.