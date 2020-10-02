India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 30th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs
Attachments
Excerpt
Significant Weather Features:
Fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls likely over Arunachal Pradesh om 03rd & 04th, Assam & Meghalaya during 02nd-04th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st to 04th October, 2020.
Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over south Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Odisha, West Bengal, & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 12 hours.