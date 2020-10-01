India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 29th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs
Attachments
Excerpt
Significant Weather Features:
Rainfall activity is very likely to increase over northeastern states from 1 October with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1 to 3 October, 2020.
Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telengana, coastal Odisha,Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 12 hours.