India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 29th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Significant Weather Features:

  • Rainfall activity is very likely to increase over northeastern states from 1 October with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1 to 3 October, 2020.

  • Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telengana, coastal Odisha,Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 12 hours.

