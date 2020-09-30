India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 28th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Significant Weather Features:

  • The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab today the 28th September, 2020. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest-Monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days

  • Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over south peninsular India during next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamilnadu during next 2 days; over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on 29th September, 2020.

