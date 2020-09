Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 27th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:

 Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Meghalaya during the same period.

 Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, South-East Madhya Pradesh, East Vidharbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Kerala and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 24 hours.