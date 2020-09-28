India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 26th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs
Significant Weather Features:
Under the influence of these systems, Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Meghalaya during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya and isolated heavy falls over east Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Nagaland, Mizoram & Tripura during next 24 hours.
A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka during next 24 hours.