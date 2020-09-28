Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 26th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Under the influence of these systems, Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Meghalaya during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya and isolated heavy falls over east Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Nagaland, Mizoram & Tripura during next 24 hours.