Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 22nd September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 117 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at –Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on 22nd; over Konkan & Goa on 22nd23rd; over West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd; over East Uttar Pradesh on 23rd24th and over Bihar on 23rd-25th September, 2020.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya on 22nd-24th September.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) – Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incidents:

On 21.09.2020, a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, District Thane, Maharashtra, resulting 25 persons have been rescued and 23 persons have been died. Search and rescue operation continues by NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Civil Police.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III