Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 21st September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand during next 2 days; over Interior Tamilnadu & South Interior Karnataka on 21th Sept; over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan during 22nd-24th Sept, 2020.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Odisha on 21st; over Konkan & Goa on 21st & 22nd; over Madhya Maharashtra and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd; over East Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and over Assam & Meghalaya on 22nd & 23th Sept, 2020.