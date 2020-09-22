Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 20th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

The Low Pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during next 2-3 days and become more marked over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood during next 24 hours. Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area: i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over Odisha on 20th & 21st September; Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar during 20th-22nd September. ii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 20th and Isolated heavy falls on 21st September, 2020.