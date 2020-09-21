Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 19th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Under the influence of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 19th & 20th; over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 19th-21st and over Gangetic West Bengal during 20th-22nd September, 2020.

Due to convergence of strong moist winds in lower tropospheric levels from Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Northeastern state during 21st-23rd September. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 22nd and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd September, 2020.