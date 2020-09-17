Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 15th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 124 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area now lies as a Low Pressure Area over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Telangana during next 2 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 3-4 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka on 15th and over Madhya Maharashtra on 16th.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):- - Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) – Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III