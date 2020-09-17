India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 14th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

  • State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 124 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

  • India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

  • A Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Telangana during next 2-3 days.

  • Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days; over south Odisha today, the 14th September, 2020.

  • Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema today; over Telangana on 14th & 15th; over North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Marathawada on 16th; over Madhya Maharashtra on 16th & 17th and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 18th September. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Telengana today, the 14 September, 2020.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):- - Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) – Nil

  • Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III

