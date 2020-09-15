India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 13th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Significant Weather Features:
A low pressure area lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked by tomorrow, the 14 September, 2020. The low pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation very likely to move west-northwestwards during next 4 days.
Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over southeast Rajasthan, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha and Assam & Meghalaya during next 12 hours.