Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 10th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Excerpts

Significant Weather Features:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 10th-13th; South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 10th & 11th September.

Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 10th & 11th September, 2020.

The western end of the monsoon trough lies to the north of its normal position and its eastern end near to its normal position. The monsoon trough very likely to shift southward due to formation of a low pressure area over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around 13th September. Under their influence.

Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat State from 12th September onwards. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over these regions during the same period.