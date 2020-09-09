Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 7th September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 125 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

A Low Pressure Area lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to weaken over the same region during next 24 hours. An east-west shear zone runs roughly along 13°N across the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low pressure area at 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to persist during next 3-4 days. Under its influence:

i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe till 11 September; over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till 9 September, 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Karnataka on 7, 9 & 10 September and over Kerala & Mahe on 7 & 8 September, 2020.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra,Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 12 hours.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation)

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incident

Landslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi,Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III