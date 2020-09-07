India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 3rd September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
- Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.
- State wise details is at Annexure – I
Total 146 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.
Forecast:
- India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Significant Weather Features:
A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of theabove systems, isolated Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over North Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on 03rd September; over Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan on 03rd & 04th September; over Uttarakhand during 03-07 September,2020.
A cyclonic circulation lies over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Karnataka & north Kerala coasts at lower & middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence,
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over coastal Karnataka on today, 3rd September, 2020.
Moderate thunderstorms with lightening very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir,
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, & Delhi, Konkan & Goa, West Madhya Pradesh and Tamilnadu during next 12 hours.
CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC) :- - Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) - Nil - Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)
Other IncidentLandslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.
Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III