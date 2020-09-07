Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 3rd September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Other IncidentLandslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.