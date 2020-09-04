Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 2nd September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2. Total 151 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3. Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining Jharkhand and another cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off South Coastal Andhra Pradesh-north Tamilnadu coasts in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence:

i) Fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over East & central India during next 2 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 4- 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over south Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu on 02nd & 03rd and Coastal Andhra Pradesh 02nd September, 2020.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightening very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim,

Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, North Tamilnadu and west Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura during next 12 hours.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC) :-

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) - Nil - Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4. Other Incident

Landslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.

5. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III