Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 1st September 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 155 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

The Low Pressure Area over Pakistan & adjoining West Rajasthan persists. It is likely to merge with the Heat Low by tomorrow, the 02 September, 2020. The Western end of the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level lies near normal position and eastern end lies close to foothills of Himalayas.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal & neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over south Assam & neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence: i) Fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on today, the 01 September, 2020.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Odisha on 01st & 02nd September 2020.

Under the influence of interaction between lower level easterly winds and mid-level westerly trough, Fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region on 03rd September and over central India on 02nd & 3rd September, 2020.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Rayalaseema, coastal & south Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu during next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over south Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu on 02nd & 03rd September, 2020.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightening very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, west Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC) :

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) - Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other IncidentLandslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III