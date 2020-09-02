Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 31st August 2020 at 1800 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 157 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at

Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

The Low Pressure Area lies over west Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is very likely to move northwards during next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter. The Western end of the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level lies to the south of its normal position and eastern end lies close to foothills of Himalayas.

Under the influence of the above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan on 31st August & 01st September and over Kutch on 31st August, 2020. It is very likely to decrease significantly thereafter.

Under the influence of interaction between southwesterly Arabian Sea winds and mid-level westerly trough, Fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region during 02nd & 03rd September, 2020.

Under the influence of strengthening of the north-south trough along the east coast, rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from 01st September. South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are very likely to receive Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 02nd & 03rd September, 2020.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC) :

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation) - Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other IncidentLandslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III