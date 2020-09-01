Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 30th August 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Significant Weather Features:

A Low Pressure Area lies over East Rajasthan & adjoining West Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards during next 2 days and become less marked thereafter.

The Western end of the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level lies south to its normal position and eastern end lies close to foothills of Himalayas.

Under the influence of the above systems, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely falls isolated places very likely over Gujarat state on today, 30 August; isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 31 August, 2020 and very likely to decrease significantly thereafter. Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh & North Konkan on 30 August; over Rajasthan on 30-31 August, 2020 and decrease significantly thereafter.

Fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region during 01st-03rd September, 2020.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during next 24 hours.