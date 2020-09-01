Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 29th August 2020 at 1800 Hrs

Significant Weather Features:

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh & adjoining south Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during next 2 days and weaken gradually. The Monsoon Trough at mean sea level is active and lies south to its normal position.

Under the influence of the above system, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on 29th August and over Rajasthan, Gujarat state and Konkan & Goa on 29th & 30th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region during 01st-02nd September, 2020.