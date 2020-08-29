Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 27th August 2020 at 1800 Hrs

1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2. Total 145 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3. Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over southwest Jharkhand & neighborhood. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and weaken gradually.

Western end of the Monsoon Trough runs close to the foothills of Himalayas and the eastern end runs to the south of its normal position. Western end is very likely to shift southwards from tomorrow and remain along its normal position for subsequent 2 days and shift northwards to the foothills of Himalayas thereafter for subsequent 4-5 days.

Under the influence of the above systems: a) Widespread rainfall with Isolated Extremely Heavy falls are very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th and over Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha on 27th August, 2020. b) Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh till 31st; over Punjab on 27th & 28th; over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 28th & 29th; over West Rajasthan during 29th-31st; over East Rajasthan during 28th-31st August, 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over East Rajasthan on 29th & 30th August, 2020.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):-

Red Warning (Extreme Flood Situation)

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4. Other Incident-

(i) Landslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred on 07.08.2020 in Tata tea Company Pettimudi, Munnar, Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. The first stage of searching has put to an end by the authorities because of the search of the fifth consecutive day goes in vain. Searching operation for the five missing persons will be resumed when the water level of the river will become normal.

(ii) Building collapsed in Maharashtra: A five storey building (Tarik Garden) collapsed on 24.08.2020 at village Kajalpura area, Tehsil- Mahad, District Raigad, Maharashtra. 16 dead bodies have been recovered and 09 persons got injured. Search and rescue operation called off.

5. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III