Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 24th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 148 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

The Low Pressure Area lies over Southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days.

(i) Under the influence of the above systems, Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state and southwest Rajasthan on 24th & 25th and over southeast Rajasthan on 24th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat state on 24th August, 2020.

The other Low Pressure Area lies over North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It is likely to become more marked during next 2 days.

(i) Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during next 3-4 days and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan during 26th to 28th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Odisha on 25th & 26th August, 2020.

Due to convergence of lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and southwesterlies from Arabian Sea, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Northwest India from 25th August onwards with peak intensity on 26th & 27th August, 2020.

Under its influence:

(i) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over northwest India during 26th to 28th August, 2020.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):-

Red Warning:-Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

Other Incident-

(i) Landslide in Kerala Update: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 65 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 05 persons are still missing. Search and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in KarnatakaBhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. Search and rescue operation to trace out remaining 02 missing persons has been called off.