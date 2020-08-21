Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 19th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

➢ State wise details is at Annexure – I

Total 148 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II. Forecast:

➢ India Meteorological Department (IMD)

➢ Significant Weather Features:

➢ A Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over north Coastal Odisha & neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to move westwards gradually and concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours. Under the influence of this system:

i) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state,

Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Vidarbha during next 4-5 days.

ii) Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over southwest Odisha on 19th; Chhattisgarh on 19th & 20th; East Madhya Pradesh on 20th; West Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd; East Rajasthan on 22nd and Gujarat State on 22nd & 23rd August, 2020.

➢ The monsoon trough is active and lies close to its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal Position and continue to be active during next 4-5 days. There is convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over plains of Northwest India and Central India at lower levels and likely to continue during next 2 days. Under the influence of this system:

i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with Isolated heavy falls very likely over northwest India including Western Himalayan region till 20 August, 2020 and decrease thereafter.

ii) Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu Division on 19th;

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 19th & 20th and West Uttar Pradesh on 19th August, 2020.

➢ CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):- ➢ Red Warning:-Nil

➢ Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

Other Incident-(i) Landslide in Kerala: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 62 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 08 persons are still missing.

Search and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in KarnatakaBhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. Search and rescue operation continues in Bramgiri Hills, Tala Cauvery, to trace out remaining 02 missing persons.