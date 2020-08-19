Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 18th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 147 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at - Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Significant Weather Features:

A Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around tomorrow, the 19th August. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move westwards during next 3-4 days. Under this scenario:

(i) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, Maharashtra State & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Jharkhand, Odisha and Vidarbha during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Madhya Pradesh on 18th; southwest Odisha on 19th;Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 20th and Gujarat State on 22nd August, 2020.

(ii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy falls very likely over northwest India including Western Himalayan region till 20 August, 2020 and decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan & Muzaffarabad on 19th;Uttarakhand during 18th-20th; Punjab on 19th & 20th;

West Uttar Pradesh on 18th & 19th; East Rajasthan on 18th and 20th-22nd August, 2020.

(iii) Fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely also over Northeastern states (except Arunachal Pradesh) during next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Tripura on 19th & 20th August, 2020.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh, East & north Rajasthan and Vidarbha during next 12 hours.

CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:-Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incident

(i) Landslide in Kerala: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 61 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 09 persons are still missing.

Search and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in KarnatakaBhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. 01 dead body has been retrieved from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues in Bramgiri Hills, Tala Cauvery, to trace out remaining 02 missing persons.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III